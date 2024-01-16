Poll wall: BJP’s mega initiative to woo voters in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka BJP on Monday initiated a wall-writing exercise across the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. BJP state president BY Vijayendra, who took up the programme in Bengaluru, said that they are focus on five locations in each booth till January 25.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the wall-writing initiative at Seshadripuram on Monday, Vijayendra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set out on a mission to make India ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, and the people of India are supporting him in this endeavour.

Further, Vijayendra informed that the initiative was undertaken as per instruction from BJP national president JP Nadda. “Through this, we are planning to reach out to people with PM Modi’s pro-people schemes,” he said.

Referring to the gangrape in Haveri, Vijayendra said he does not want to politicise this issue. “Ever since, the Congress came to power, such cases are happening frequently. There was an assualt on a woman in Belagavi, and now in Haveri. The police seem to be least bothered even days after the incident in Belagavi. They were even trying to cover up the Haveri incident, which is condemnable. Women are not safe in Karnataka. We have sought the formation of an SIT, but the government seems to have taken the matter lightly,” he said.