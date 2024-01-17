49,000 underage pregnancies in 3 years in Karnataka: Govt data

MANGALURU: Dr K Naganagowda, chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, on Tuesday said 49,000 underage pregnancies were reported in the state in the past three years.

The massive increase in underage pregnancy cases involving girls aged below 18 came to light during a survey conducted by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr Naganagowda told reporters.

However, the commission will conduct a re-survey across the state to confirm it. Anganwadi workers and accredited social health activists (ASHA) will conduct the resurvey under the supervision of the commission, he said.

Dr Naganagowda said the highest number of underage pregnancies was reported in Kalyana Karnataka districts and the lowest in Udupi. Most of the districts reported 1,500-2,000 cases. He said “love affair” is one of the major reasons for underage pregnancies.

“Some deliveries took place at home, while newborns died in many cases,” he added.

The commission is in a fix over initiating legal action against the culprits responsible for underage pregnancies. A source in the commission said that legal action will have an adverse impact on the victims and their families.

“The accused will be jailed for 20 years if convicted under POCSO. What will be the fate of his wife? In a similar case in Mandya, a girl died by suicide after legal action was initiated against the boy,” the source said.

Dr Naganagowda said not only the accused persons, but also the doctors and others, who offered medical help to such girls, will be brought to book.

The commission has taken steps to raise awareness among high school and PU students about the POCSO Act.

School for Child labourers

Dr Naganagowda said that a school for child labourers will be opened in Mangaluru soon to offer a six-month bridge course to children of migrant labourers and beggars.

“If they are sent to school directly, they will not understand lessons and ultimately drop out. So the bridge course will help them. Blaming lack of coordination between the four departments concerned in bringing back dropouts to school, the chairperson said the commission is making efforts to set it right," he said.

With regard to suicides by adoloscents in school and college hostels, Dr Naganagowda said the commission will ensure that the institutes are booked for negligence. Over 240 children died by suicide in the last one year.

“Right now, UDR (Unnatural Death Report) is filed in such cases. Children committing suicide is not natural and someone will be responsible. It is the duty of the institutes to provide them counsellors. We will issue an order in this regard,” he said.