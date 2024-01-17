JDS MLA GK Venkatasiva Reddy acquitted of defamation charges

BENGALURU: The Special Court, designated for the trial of cases against elected representatives, acquitted Srinivasapur JDS MLA GK Venkatasiva Reddy in a defamation case filed against him by his political rival, former assembly speaker and ex-MLA of Congress, KR Ramesh Kumar.

“If anyone encroaches on forest or government land, then it is in the interest of the public to protect those lands. Likewise, if anyone misuses government money, again public interest is involved. So, seeking fair investigation cannot be termed defamation. Under the facts and circumstances of this case, the publication was for public good. At the cost of repetition, it is to be stated that the statement of the accused cannot be termed defamation as defined under Section 499 IPC and it is covered under Exception No 1 and 9 of Section 499 of IPC,” said Judge Preeth J, XLII Additional CMM Court.

While addressing the media on December 20, 2019, Reddy had allegedly stated that Ramesh Kumar had encroached 120 acres of forest and government land and also the CAG report mentioning Rs 535.22 crore illegality when he was health minister. While doing so, Reddy had also demanded the then chief minister order an inquiry.