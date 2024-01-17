Karnataka to get own Honey brand

BENGALURU: Beekeepers in Karnataka will finally get the government’s stamp on their honey products. With nearly 40,000 farmers dependent on bee culture, the Karnataka government has come up with a brand and logo to market the 1,200 metric tonnes of honey produced annually.

Speaking to TNIE, Horticulture Director Ramesh D S said beekeepers, especially in the Western Ghat region comprising Coastal and Malnad regions, will benefit from the initiative.

“The brand and logo will ensure trust and quality of the product. Business will improve and generate more revenue for farmers,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will unveil the brand and logo during the opening of the Republic Day flower show on Thursday.

Dr Prakash Sobarad, Additional Director of Horticulture Department, said the idea of coming up with a brand and logo is not just to market honey, but also its products such as soaps.

He said the honey is collected from bees which are dependent on soapnut and wild jamun trees in Uttara Kannada, Sirsi, Kumta, Kundapura and others as the nectar has high medicinal properties.

“A kilo of honey from soapnut flowers costs between Rs 1,800 to 2,000. Similarly, honey from wild jamun flowers costs Rs 800 a kg. We will use social media platforms and various methods to market products like honey, jelly, and soaps from wax,” said Sobarad.