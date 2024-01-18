Bengaluru: Start applying for Karanth Layout sites from Jan 25

“The layout has an open space of 58%, including roads, parks, CA sites and a stadium. The rest 42% has been allocated for sites. A land parcel of 25-30 acres has been identified to build a new stadium on the lines of Kanteerava stadium,” he said.

As per BDA rules, applicants have to pay an initial deposit of 12.5% of the total value of the site within one month of applying. The initial deposit for SC/ST applicants is 5%. Nine banks have been identified for issuing loans.

In all, 3,069 acres have been acquired for the layout. “As many as 18,000 people from 17 villages gave up their land for the layout. Priority allocation will be given to these farmers. As far as possible, sites will be given on the same land offered by them. If not possible, they will be given sites in the same village. Farmers need to accept the sites allotted to them and not insist on sites facing specific directions,” he said.

Asked why the price was high, Shivakumar said, “The government is not making any profit out of this. In private layouts, open space is limited to 45%, whereas here, it is 58%. The costs associated with power, water and sewage infrastructure are very high. This will be one of the best layouts in Bengaluru.”

PRR to be renamed ‘B’luru Business Corridor’

He announced, “It has been decided to rename the proposed Peripheral Ring Road in North Bengaluru as Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC). We will invite a global tender for it within a week. Those who are losing land for the corridor will be compensated as per the Supreme Court guidelines.”

To a query on alternative sites, he said, “About 25% of the allottees have applied for them. Their pleas have been registered during the ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ programme. We will take necessary action within the legal framework.”