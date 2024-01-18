HD Kumaraswamy meets Shah; BJP-JDS seat-sharing talks after Jan 22

BENGALURU: JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy held a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday on preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Shah suggested that the process of JDS officially joining the National Democratic Alliance and discussions on the sharing of seats between BJP and JDS for the Lok Sabha elections should be finalised after the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, and after deliberations with BJP national president JP Nadda, Kumaraswamy said.

Various issues were openly discussed with Shah, he said after the 45-minute meeting. “The NDA should come to power at the Centre and once again, Narendra Modi should become Prime Minister. The alliance should win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state and we talked about working together to achieve that,” he said. All political developments in the state were brought to the notice of Shah, who said BJP and JDS should take all decisions based on faith and trust, he added.