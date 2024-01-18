Karnataka Congress minister KN Rajanna kicks up row with ‘dolls’ comment

BENGALURU: Ahead of the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna has kicked up a row by likening the idol to a “pair of puppets kept in a tent of touring talkies”.

The BJP’s sole aim for the Ram Temple construction is to win elections, he said during a backward classes event in Tumakuru on Tuesday. “There are Ram Temples with a history of hundreds of years that have more sanctity. These people (BJP) constructed a temple for the sake of elections which is cheating the people. I went to Ayodhya after the Babri Mosque was demolished and saw two dolls representing Lord Ram placed in a tent. It is like placing dolls in touring talkies. I felt nothing (about Ram Lalla). Whereas in our places (at temples), there will be a sense of joy and faith in the deity,” he said.

The minister’s comments have created a lot of buzz on social media and drawn sharp reactions from BJP leaders. “Talking disparagingly about Hinduism will lead to the downfall of the Congress. To the Congress, Ram Sita looks like a doll in a touring talkies company. Earlier, they said Ram was fictitious with no birth certificate. Prime Minister Nehru did not visit the Somnath temple in Gujarat when it was revived. It is in the Congress blood to treat Hindus as second-class citizens for the sake of vote-bank politics,” Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said while terming the Congress as “childish”.