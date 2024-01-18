Man hangs himself in Karaikal Express, coach decoupled

BENGALURU: In a bizarre incident, a 45-year-old man was found hanging dead from the fan of a coach in the Karaikal Express on Wednesday morning at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) at Baiyappanahalli. The deceased is suspected to be from Kerala. The coach had to be segregated, delaying the train by three hours.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPc.

The fully unreserved train that arrived on Platform 5 from Mysuru was stationed from 2 am on Wednesday (January 17). A GRP cop told TNIE, “A passenger who came to board the train (No. 16529) around 7 am saw the shocking scene of a person hanging from the fan on top of the coach. He raised an alarm and alerted a cleaning staffer who conveyed the news to other railway officials.”