Boeing Sukanya to give wings to India’s women

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Boeing Sukanya Program, which the company said aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s aviation sector.

Boeing Sukanya will provide opportunities for girls and women from across the country, especially from the hinterlands, to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation arena, a company statement said.

For young girls, the programme will create STEM Labs at 150 planned locations to help spark interest in STEM careers, while also providing scholarships to women who are training to be pilots. Investments will support flight training curriculum, obtaining certifications, funding for simulator training, and career development programmes, Boeing said.