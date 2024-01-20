Boeing Sukanya to give wings to India’s women

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Boeing Sukanya Program, which the company said aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s aviation sector.
Boeing Sukanya will provide opportunities for girls and women from across the country, especially from the hinterlands, to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation arena, a company statement said.
For young girls, the programme will create STEM Labs at 150 planned locations to help spark interest in STEM careers, while also providing scholarships to women who are training to be pilots. Investments will support flight training curriculum, obtaining certifications, funding for simulator training, and career development programmes, Boeing said.
Launching the programme, Modi said that through this, many government schools will be able to access career coaching for their students, who aspire to become pilots, apart from other developmental amenities being provided to them. “(To grow the aviation sector), we need a very skilled workforce, which is why we have launched Boeing Sukanya. It will break barriers, inspire women to pursue careers in aerospace and create an environment where they can excel with dedicated training facilities, curriculum, flight simulators, scholarships and career opportunities. We will help expand opportunities for women across India to pursue careers and leadership positions in the aviation sector,” concluded Stephanie Pope, COO, of The Boeing Company.