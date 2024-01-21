Court stays Ibrahim bloc from using JDS symbol

BENGALURU: The ninth city civil and sessions court here on Saturday gave a stay against JDS leader CM Ibrahim and seven others from using the party symbol, holding press conferences, using the letterhead and also appointing office-bearers. JDS, represented by its general secretary AP Ranganatha, had moved the court to give directions to the defendants, including Ibrahim.

The judge issued the ad-interim injunction till the next hearing on February 12, 2024. Advocate Nishanth AV, appearing on behalf of Ranganatha, made the appeal. “The plaintiff is directed to comply with the mandatory provisions of Order 39 Rule 3 of C.P.C”, the order stated.