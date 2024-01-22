BJP leaders lambast Karnataka CM's ‘no holiday’ decision

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday clarified that there will be no holiday for state government employees for the Ram Temple Prana Pratishta at Ayodhya on Monday.

Reacting to the government’s decision not to declare a holiday, BJP leaders evoked strong religious and communal sentiments. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka criticised the two, saying their decision was akin to Duryodhana’s.

He said, “I don’t know how the government can come up with this idea of not declaring a holiday. It is like Duryodhana’s decision.” Kodagu-Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said, “This is not a decision of a Ram bhakt, it is a decision of Rahim bhakt.’’

BJP General Secretary Ravi Kumar said, “This government has not considered the fact that Hindus would be offended. They are not giving the due honour and respect to this important event. Even some Muslims are offering prayers tomorrow.’’