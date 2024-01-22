No holiday for Pratishtha, clarifies Karnataka CM

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Sunday clarified that the state government will not declare a holiday on Monday, even as the Central government announced half a day of holiday for its employees to witness the consecration of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.

“As per the order of the muzrai department, the pooja will be performed at all temples. I am inaugurating a Srirama temple at Mahadevapura Assembly constituency in Bengaluru. The organisers invited me to do so. I will not declare a holiday on Monday,” he clarified while replying to a query from reporters at Siddaganga Mutt.

When his attention was drawn to the Tamil Nadu government banning the live telecast of the consecration event, Siddaramaiah turned red and asked angrily, “Why should I reply to Tamil Nadu’s decision?”