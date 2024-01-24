Karnataka Congress accuses BJP of impeding Rahul’s yatra

BENGALURU: Congress leaders and workers on Tuesday staged demonstrations in several places in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, to protest against the Assam government creating roadblocks in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

“Those who walk on the path of truth, religion, and justice can never be afraid. Our leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Eykyata Nyaya Yatra has created tension within BJP’s authoritarian empire,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The demand for justice cannot be silenced by throwing stones and threatening them, the CM said and added that he and millions of Indians like him are with Rahul.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who took part in the protest demonstration in the state capital, said no Congressman is afraid of such threats and they will go ahead with the yatra.

He said the yatra has been blocked in Assam and was not allowed to enter Guwahati city on Tuesday. Rahul has embarked on the second phase of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai to unite the minds of the country, to raise his voice against the injustice being done to the people, and to provide justice to them. This yatra has created tremors among BJP leaders, he said.

The DyCM alleged that the BJP is doing politics on the issue of religion. They are holding ‘mantrakshate’ (rice) in one hand and stick in another hand, he said, adding that the Congress government has been giving priority to all religions. “Is Shri Ram the BJP’s property? Rama is not the property of anyone,” the DyCM said, responding to a media question.