Over 80K underage pregnancies in 3 years in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Since 2020, pregnancies among underage girls -- below 18 years of age -- seem to be increasing in Karnataka. As per records, 80,334 such pregnancies were reported and as a result, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) is likely to recommend to the government to form a team to bring down the numbers.

As per data, from January 2020 to December 2023, Bengaluru Urban with 9,295 cases, Belagavi with 6,325 and Mysuru district with 5,512 cases, top the list.

Confirming the sensitive situation, KSCPCR Chairman Naganna Gowda said, “Reports about underaged pregnancies were sourced from the Reproductive Child Health portal. The number of underage pregnancies has been increasing. It is time that women and child development officials, school and literacy and police departments work together.”

Gowda said he would write to the government to form a team in each taluk, and suggested that the tahsildar take up programmes to bring down these incidents.

“Due to underage pregnancies, families have been destroyed. Young boys aged between 18 and 19 years have been jailed for ten years for marrying girls aged below 18, and getting them pregnant. Girls have died by suicide. The lack of awareness on legal issues has led to such incidents,” said Gowda.