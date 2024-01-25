Karnataka: Four of a family, including 3 kids, killed in accident on NH 150 A

CHITRADURGA: Four persons including three kids were killed on the spot in a road accident that occurred at Heggere gate on NH 150 A near the Sanikere village in Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Thursday morning.

Four other injured persons have been admitted to Chitradurga district hospital for treatment. They are Yamuna, Yallamma (30), Mallamma (20) and driver Nagappa (35)