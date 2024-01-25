Karnataka: Four of a family, including 3 kids, killed in accident on NH 150 A

CHITRADURGA: Four persons including three kids were killed on the spot in a road accident that occurred at Heggere gate on NH 150 A near the Sanikere village in Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Thursday morning.
Four other injured persons have been admitted to Chitradurga district hospital for treatment. They are Yamuna, Yallamma (30), Mallamma (20) and driver Nagappa (35)
According to police, the dead are identified as Lingappa (26 ) Devdurga taluk, Raichur, Sindhu Sri (2 ), Aiyyalappa (5 months) and Raksha (3 months). All deceased belong to the same family.
SP Dharmendar Kumar Meena said that the accident occurred at around 4:30 AM when the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the bridge. The driver has accepted that he was drowsy and hit the culvert.
Challakere police are investigating the incident.