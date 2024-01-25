KAS officer R Rudraiah joins BJP in Karnataka, aims for ticket

Rudraiah had served as managing director of KNNL and also as chairman of the Slum Clearance Board. Rudraiah’s team hoped that he would be accommodated as an MP candidate for the Kalaburagi seat against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rudraiah said, “I have joined with an open mind and without any conditions.’’ His supporters, however, felt that Rudraiah should be given an opportunity as he has a better opportunity than the incumbent BJP MP Umesh Jadav.

Bureaucrats have had limited success in politics. Former IAS officer Shivaram, former IPS officer Subhash Barani and former BBMP commissioner Siddaiah tried to contest elections, but failed.