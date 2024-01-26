Launch button snags at CM Siddaramaiah's event, CESC MD suspended

MYSURU: In a swift move, the State government suspended Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd (CESC) managing director CN Sridhar.

The action comes in the wake of an embarrassing incident involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday afternoon when he was to launch a tank-filling project in Koppa village with the press of a button. The machine malfunctioned, and despite repeated attempts to launch the project, he was unable to do so.

The Undersecretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) issued a notice, ordering the suspension of Sridhar, a KAS officer, as disciplinary action.

The suspension was announced just hours after the machine malfunctioned, causing “severe embarrassment” to the Chief Minister, who found himself in an awkward situation, as the button failed to pump water to the lakes. Following this, a departmental inquiry was initiated against Sridhar. Notably, Sridhar skipped the launch of the project aimed at filling 150 tanks and lakes in Mysuru district by drawing water from the Cauvery.

A government order stated that the malfunction had “caused severe embarrassment” to the chief minister, especially as the project was being launched in his native district. The order said the deputy commissioner had officially reminded the CESC MD and other officials on January 23 to make all necessary arrangements for the public programme.