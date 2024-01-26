Rajanna slams Karnataka Congress high command over appointments to boards, corporations

BENGALURU: With the appointments to the boards and corporations reaching a deadlock, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna attacked the Congress high command, holding it responsible for the mess.

It may be noted that the release of the list of 39 party workers and 36 MLAs to be appointed as chairpersons to the boards and corporations got delayed, owing to objections by certain ministers.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Rajanna alleged that the high command has taken the ministers for a ride, as the decision to include the names of the leaders into the list was made in New Delhi. He felt that the ministers’ opinions should have been taken while preparing the list, as they would know those who had worked for the party. “It is like choosing them through a lucky draw in New Delhi,” he remarked.

“We (ministers) are not slaves of the high command. If the leaders in the high command continue to take decisions neglecting ministers in the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabka polls, they have to shoulder the responsibility of ensuring the victory of the candidates,” he warned.