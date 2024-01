BENGALURU: The BJP got a big boost in Karnataka ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with former chief minister Jagadish Shettar returning to the party fold on Thursday. Shettar quit the BJP and joined the Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

The latest development came as a surprise to Congress leaders and dealt a blow to the party’s effort to woo voters from the dominant Lingayat community ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Shettar, a prominent Lingayat leader from north Karnataka, rejoined the saffron party in the presence of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, state BJP president BY Vijayendra, union ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Rajeev Chandrashekar at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi. He met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

“India has become a strong country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. He should again become PM. I am rejoining the BJP with that belief and purpose,” Shettar said, adding that he would work towards strengthening the party in the state.

Shettar also resigned as Congress MLC. “I have spoken to Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti over the phone and emailed my resignation to him. I have also emailed my resignation to KPCC president DK Shivakumar,” he said.