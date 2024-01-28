Karnataka BJP going all out to get its former leaders back

BENGALURU: The BJP leadership looks to be resorting to a multi-pronged approach to strengthen its Karnataka unit ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, by bringing those leaders who quit the party back into its ranks. It has also chalked out a strategy to retain those who had planned to exit the party.

Evidently, the leaders at both the national and state levels have taken the initiative, following the advice of the RSS thinktank, which has been playing a sheet anchor role in this regard, sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah managed to pacify the leaders, including former ministers V Somanna and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who were sulking over the appointment of former CM BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra as the BJP state president. Somanna was also preparing to quit, responding to a Congress invitation, but Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda managed to change his mind. He may be placated with either a membership in the Rajya Sabha or by being made the candidate for the Tumakuru Lok Sabha constituency.

While Yediyurappa played a key role in getting former CM Jagadish Shettar back into the party fold, he is also likely to reach out to former Hiriyuru MLA Poornima Srinivas, who had joined the Congress recently, according to sources. “With his son’s prestige at stake in the general election and the BJP-JDS alliance wanting to win 28 seats, Yediyurappa is going all out,” remarked a BJP leader.

Meanwhile, former minister Shashikala Jolle has taken the initiative to convince former DCM and Athani MLA Laxman Savadi to return to the BJP. Since Yediyurappa was not very enthusiastic, Jolle took up the task on the advice of BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, a source said.