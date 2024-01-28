Modi factor pushing I.N.D.I.A bloc break-up, says Union minister

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Saturday slammed Congress, alleging that it continued with its minority appeasement for years to keep its vote bank intact.

He remarked that the opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A bloc, led by the Grand Old Party (GOP), has started breaking up even before the Lok Sabha elections are announced.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good governance for the past 10 years by doing away with appeasement politics is one of the factors for parties to distance themselves away from the Congress-led alliance. “Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal closed the doors (on Congress), alliance partner JDU is running away from it in Bihar and Communists in Kerala are getting separated,” he said.

Speaking at the state BJP executive committee meeting, he predicted that Modi will become prime minister for the third time with BJP winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. “Congress which was decimated elsewhere came to power in Karnataka by mistake because of the false guarantees it promised,” he commented.

On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claiming that the Centre has not released the GST compensation due to Karnataka, he said, “The compensation has been given until the time frame the state was eligible for. Up to 2014, the state received Rs 11,000 crore and between 2014 and 2023, the Modi government sanctioned Rs 30,000 crore, but the state government has not utilised it.”

He gave a call to party workers to create awareness about it and also the failed guarantees, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and uproot Congress in Karnataka, like it was rejected in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Assembly polls.