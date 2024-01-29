Hoisting Bhagwa Dhwaja on government buildings illegal: Karnataka Home Minister

TUMAKURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday defended the police and the authorities for acting against those who hoisted a ‘Hanuma Dhwaja’ on the premises of gram panchayat office in Keragodu village of Mandya district, terming the latter illegal.

He suggested that instead of government premises, people can hoist the ‘Bhagwa Dhwaja’ on temples and private places. “In the village, some people want permission to hoist the Kempegowda flag and another Dr B R Ambedkar’s flag. These kind of things should not happen since it disturbs peace of society,” he remarked.

Speaking to reporters, he defended the move of the police to remove the Bhagwa flag, saying that the people of the village had taken permission to hoist the Tricolour, but hoisted the ‘Hanuma Dhwaja’, which is illegal.

“Village residents had taken permission to hoist the Tricolour, but hoisted the ‘Hanuma Dhwaja’ for which there was no permission, which is why the police removed the flag, and chased away the protesters by resorting to lathicharge. Later, they hoisted the National Flag. We have no objection to hoist the ‘Hanuma Dhwaja’, but it should not happen on government properties,” he clarified.

Replying to the BJP’s charge that the Congress government is anti-Hindu, Parameshwara said, “... We are saying that we too are Hindus, but work within the legal framework.”

BJP to protest across Karnataka today

Bengaluru: BJP leaders have decided to protest across the state on Monday, against the state government for allegedly insulting the ‘Hanuma Dhwaja’ in Mandya. BJP state president BY Vijayendra said that they are opposing the Congress government’s alleged anti-Hindu stance, and will protest across the state, condemning the lowering of the Hanuma Dhwaja in Mandya. “We are protesting against the state government for its anti-Hindu move,” he added.