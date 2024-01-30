‘72 places visited by Lord Ram to be made pilgrim centres’

BELAGAVI: Efforts are being made through the ongoing Ramotsava Yatra from Rameshwaram to Ayodhya to ensure development of 72 places where Lord Rama visited into religious tourism centres in the country, said members of Yatra Utsav Samiti in Belagavi.

According to Malay Dixit and Apurva Singh of the samiti, the yatra will also help in studying possibilities of creating employment opportunities by developing such religious centres. The members said the unique Ramotsava Yatra comprising 150 young and influential leaders from the social media sector took off on January 14 from Indore and would reach Ayodhya on the occasion of Makar Sankranti Vasant Panchami on February 14.

“As per Valmiki Ramayan, Lord Ram visited 72 places in the country. A study will be taken up to see the possibilities of developing the neglected places into religious tourism centres and how it helps in the creation of,’’ they added. Inputs and guidance was sought from experts who were studying the life history of lord Ram and Ramayana, they said.