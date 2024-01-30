BJP supported members made to swear in front of deities after cross-voting in panchayat election

In a surprising development, Gonikoppal Grama Panchayat fell under the wing of the Congress for the second time, despite the panchayat having majority of BJP supported members.

K Pramod Ganapathy and M Manjula, both from the Congress party, was elected as president and vice president for the second term after both of them received 11 votes each.

The panchayat has a total of 21 members that includes 12 BJP supported elected members. While the members of BJP hoped for a clean win, it was proven otherwise. BJP supported candidates for the post – K Rajesh and GK Geetha lost after they received 10 and nine votes respectively.

A single vote in support of Geetha was rejected for not meeting the protocol. Following this development, the 12 BJP supported members were made to swear in front of god confirming that they had voted for BJP supported candidates.

The 12 members swore in front deities at Bekkesedluru Temple and Bhadrakali Temple in Hathuru. All the 12 members swore that they had voted for BJP supported candidates.