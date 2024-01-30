BJP supported members made to swear in front of deities after cross-voting in panchayat election

MADIKERI: After Congress candidates were selected for President and VP posts in a panchayat election, despite BJP having numerical strength, the BJP supported members were made to take an oath in front of gods at two temples to ensure that they did not cross vote. The incident was reported from Gonikoppal panchayat in Kodagu, which has a majority of BJP supported elected members.
In a surprising development, Gonikoppal Grama Panchayat fell under the wing of the Congress for the second time, despite the panchayat having majority of BJP supported members.
K Pramod Ganapathy and M Manjula, both from the Congress party, was elected as president and vice president for the second term after both of them received 11 votes each.
The panchayat has a total of 21 members that includes 12 BJP supported elected members. While the members of BJP hoped for a clean win, it was proven otherwise. BJP supported candidates for the post – K Rajesh and GK Geetha lost after they received 10 and nine votes respectively.
A single vote in support of Geetha was rejected for not meeting the protocol. Following this development, the 12 BJP supported members were made to swear in front of god confirming that they had voted for BJP supported candidates.
The 12 members swore in front deities at Bekkesedluru Temple and Bhadrakali Temple in Hathuru. All the 12 members swore that they had voted for BJP supported candidates.
Meanwhile, the same incident repeated at Ponnampet Grama Panchayat, which has 12 BJP supported elected members. After the incident at Gonikoppal, the 12 BJP supported members were taken to Basaveshwara Temple in Ponnampet just before the election on Tuesday morning. They were made to swear that they would vote for BJP supported candidates for the post of president and vice president.
However, cross-voting was also reported at Ponnampet grama panchayat where Congress supported candidates Annira Harish and A Rashid were elected for the President and Vice President posts for the second panchayat term after garnering 12 and 11 votes respectively out of the total 20 votes.