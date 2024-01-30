Karnataka: Can Kharge rein in state leaders?

BENGALURU: Apart from handling the challenge at the national level to keep the flock of I.N.D.I.A bloc together, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has the daunting task of making Congress leaders in the state toe the high command’s line, which is crucial ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Apparently, some state leaders and ministers are trying to weaken the high command by issuing statements against the interests of the party. In the latest instance, senior Congress leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa gave a call to his Lingayat community to reelect former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra from the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat.
Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s ally Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna had said ministers are not slaves that they will follow the high command for making decisions on appointing some leaders to boards and corporations.
When Rajanna, along with PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, demanded more deputy chief minister posts, Kharge had reportedly taken him to task at a meeting in New Delhi. But Rajanna continued his shadow boxing with Kharge, suggesting that if the high command ignored ministers while selecting candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, it should shoulder the responsibility of ensuring their victory too.
“Siddaramaiah’s supporters, who hope to see him continue as CM for the full five-year term irrespective of party’s performance at the hustings, seem to be trying to weaken the high command,” said a Congress leader.
Another leader said those, including Rajanna, issuing statements in contravention to the party line should be issued notices to send out a message to others. Instead, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke to Rajanna and only appealed to him not to issue statements against the high command, he said. “But why are Rajanna and other ministers not being issued notices and are only being appealed to?” another leader wondered.
Even Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who is normally cautious, openly stated recently that he was not consulted while choosing candidates to boards and corporations. Incidentally, Parameshwara has been holding closed-door meetings with Siddaramaiah and his camp.
Cong high command pulls up minister, ex-min
The Congress central leadership is said to have pulled up Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna and former minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa for their remarks that caused embarrassment to the party. Sources said the high command warned Rajanna for questioning the delay in appointments to boards and corporations. Demanding proper consultation over the appointments, Rajanna stated that they were not “slaves” of the high command. Sources said the central leadership warned the minister to refrain from making such remarks. The central leaders also warned Shivashankarappa for publicly asking people to support BJP MP BY Raghavendra in the Lok Sabha elections.