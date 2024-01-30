Karnataka: Can Kharge rein in state leaders?

BENGALURU: Apart from handling the challenge at the national level to keep the flock of I.N.D.I.A bloc together, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has the daunting task of making Congress leaders in the state toe the high command’s line, which is crucial ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Apparently, some state leaders and ministers are trying to weaken the high command by issuing statements against the interests of the party. In the latest instance, senior Congress leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa gave a call to his Lingayat community to reelect former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra from the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s ally Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna had said ministers are not slaves that they will follow the high command for making decisions on appointing some leaders to boards and corporations.

When Rajanna, along with PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, demanded more deputy chief minister posts, Kharge had reportedly taken him to task at a meeting in New Delhi. But Rajanna continued his shadow boxing with Kharge, suggesting that if the high command ignored ministers while selecting candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, it should shoulder the responsibility of ensuring their victory too.