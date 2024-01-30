Karnataka: Rajya Sabha polls on Feb 27, Congress likely to win 3, BJP 1 seat

BENGALURU: With the Election Commission of India on Monday setting February 27 as the date for the Rajya Sabha polls, the BJP and Congress in Karnataka have set the ball rolling on selecting candidates for the four seats that will fall vacant in the state. The term of Rajya Sabha MPs Rajeev Chandrasekhar of BJP, L Hanumanthiah, Syed Nasir Hussain and GC Chandrashekar, all from Congress, will come to an end on April 2.

According to Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena, the notification for the election will be issued on February 8 and the last date to submit papers will be on February 15. On February 27, polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm. Counting will take place the same day.

The Congress with 136 MLAs in the state will retain all its three seats. “We will win three seats comfortably. Our party leaders will decide the candidate soon,” KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed told TNIE. He also said even with the help of JDS, the BJP will win only one seat as it does not have sufficient MLAs.

The BJP is waiting for the top brass to take a decision. Karnataka State General Secretary P Rajeev said nominating or renominating candidates is up to the party leaders, and they will decide soon.