Will present Rs 3.8 lakh crores budget, prove my critics wrong: CM Siddaramaiah

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the size of the state budget for 2024-25 to be presented on February 16 will be around Rs 3.8 lakh crore, up by Rs 50,000 crore, compared to his previous budget for 2023-24 with an outlay of Rs 3.3 lakh crore.

“The BJP has been criticising that my government has no money and has become bankrupt. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had stated that it is impossible to implement the five guarantees, and if that is done, then the government will become bankrupt. But I will present a budget of the size between Rs 3.7 lakh crore and Rs 3.8 lakh crore. If there is no money, how could the size of the budget be this much?” he said.

After inaugurating several development works and distributing benefits worth Rs 697.27 crore to 30,125 beneficiaries of various government schemes in Tumakuru district, Siddaramaiah said the event itself was a fitting response to his critics and opposition parties, especially the BJP.

He appealed to women and youth beneficiaries of the guarantee schemes to give a fitting reply to the BJP and RSS. “This event is an answer to those who mislead the people that the Congress government has no money to implement the five guarantees schemes,” he said.

Govt will now plan beyond five guarantees, says DCM

“We have implemented all five guarantee schemes. The beneficiaries of these schemes should give a fitting reply to the liars,” Siddaramaiah said.

He criticised the union government stating that it has not released a single rupee from NDRF for drought relief works, despite his meetings with Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The state government has released Rs 555 crore towards the first installment of Rs 2,000 each as input subsidy to 29,28,910 farmers, he said. The state government did not stop any development projects for want of funds. In fact, it has taken up many new projects, the CM said.

DCM DK Shivakumar claimed that the government will now think beyond the five guarantees to help the poor. The union government has not declared upper Bhadra as a national project. It has also not released the grants promised in its budget for the project, he alleged. He said Tumakuru will become an alternative to IT capital Bengaluru in the coming decades.