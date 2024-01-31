Angered for breaking relationship, husband kills ex-wife, her new husband in Karnataka

According to the villagers, Heena Kousar and accused Toufiq Khyadi were married one and a half years ago and were living together. However, Heena Kousar who was in a love relationship with Yasin Bagodi of the same village and a friend of Toufiq, had eloped with him a few months ago and got married to him in December 2023. Eventually, she legally got divorced from her first marriage. The deceased Heena and Yasin who got married in December 2023, returned to the village on Monday (Jan 29).

In a bid to take revenge for leaving him and starting a new life with another man, the accused Toufiq brutally murdered Heena and Yasin by making multiple attacks with a sharp sickle on their bodies. They died on the spot while Amin Bagodi and Mushif Mulla, who tried to stop Toufiq, sustained injuries in this incident. They were first admitted at Athani Taluk Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Miraj town. The police personnel from Aigali police station visited the spot and have continued further investigation into this case.