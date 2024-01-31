Governor has rejected ordinance on Kannada signboards: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has rejected the recommendation for promulgation of an ordinance on the use of Kannada on signboards and asked the government to get it passed in the Assembly.

“The governor has rejected the recommendation and asked us to get it passed during the Assembly session,” he said. The governor could have approved it, he said. The cabinet had decided to promulgate the ordinance directing all shops to use signboards with at least 60% Kannada as the Assembly was not in session.

Guv’s decision may not dent govt’s plans

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that Section 17(6) of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022 will be amended through the Ordinance to make it mandatory for all shops and other business establishments to have 60% Kannada on their signboards from February 28.

The governor’s decision is unlikely to have any impact on the government’s plans to implement the 60% Kannada rule with effect from February 28 as the Bill is likely to be passed during the session, which will start on February 12.