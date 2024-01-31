Karnataka Governor sends ordinance on 60 per cent use of Kannada in signboards back to govt

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sent back an ordinance mandating 60 per cent use of Kannada in signboards of businesses and establishments, to the state government.

This was revealed by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday.

"We (the government) approved an ordinance on signboards. The governor has sent it back saying it should be passed in the assembly. He could have given his assent now. Giving protection and respect to Kannada is our government's commitment," Shivakumar said.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the governor has sent the ordinance back to the government, and wants a bill to be placed before the Legislature and passed, considering that the Legislature session is round the corner.

Noting that it is reported in the newspapers and TV channels that the governor has rejected the ordinance, the Raj Bhavan too issued a press note clarifying that "the governor has not rejected the said ordinance rather it has been returned to the state government with the advice to present the said bill before both the Houses of State Legislature for approval, since the notification for summoning both the Houses has already been issued which is scheduled to commence from 12 February, 2024."

The Karnataka Cabinet had on January 5, given its approval to an ordinance to amend the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act that mandates 60 per cent use of the state's language in signages.

As of now, the law requires the use of Kannada language in the upper half of signboards, displaying the names of businesses.