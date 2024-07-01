BBMP to clean up littered skywalks

BENGALURU: It’s common to find skywalks stained with paan and gutka stains, littered with alcohol bottles and tetrapacks, cigarette butts, plastic bags and other garbage. The condition of some skywalks is so bad that people also use them as a urinal. All these issues are major deterrents that prevent citizens from using skywalks regularly. Bengaluru has more than 60 skywalks and there are proposals to build more across the city.

Now, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has come up with an initiative to clean up the city’s skywalks. “Since it’s difficult to cross Mysuru Road in front of Gopalan Mall, I use the skywalk. It needs to be kept clean and swept regularly. There is paan spittle along the corners and sometimes beer bottles and food covers, which attract stray dogs.

Also, with thousands of vehicles passing below, dust accumulates on the skywalk and handrails, which need regular cleaning,” said Malati, a resident of Kasturbanagar. She also complained that the lift is non-functional.

BBMP Chief Engineer BS Prahalad announced on his social media page on X that BBMP has taken up a ‘Clean Skywalk’ programme from June 27, which will go on till July 3. He called upon citizens to share images and locations of skywalks with BBMP, if they find there is a need to clean them up.

Citizens urged BBMP to ensure the clean-up drive is not restricted to just a week, but should be an ongoing project. Apart from the above problems, skywalks are marred by problems like high steps, defunct lifts, stray dogs, absence of lights, vendors encroaching and even using them as permanent homes.