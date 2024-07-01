Congress high command leaders too divided between Siddu, DKS?

BENGALURU: Like others in the party, Congress high command leaders too seem to be divided between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, also KPCC president, over changing the chief minister and KPCC chief, and creating more deputy chief minister posts.

Siddaramaiah, who was in New Delhi, held a confidential meeting with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday evening, while Shivakumar met AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge in the morning. Though what was discussed in the two meetings was not revealed, highly-placed sources said changes in the top posts being part of the talks cannot be ruled out.

“Five to six leaders, including Dr HC Mahadevappa, KJ George and I, met Rahul along with Siddaramaiah. After we all came out, Siddaramaiah held personal talks with Rahul for ten minutes. I don’t know what they spoke about,” Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday.