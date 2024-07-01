Hassan police constable who stabbed wife on SP office premises arrested

HASSAN: Lokanath, a police constable, murdered his wife on the premises of the SP office over family matters in Hassan on Monday.

Lokanath, a police constable at Shantigrama police station, stabbed his wife Mamata (40) when she was entering the SP office on RC Road to file a complaint against him.

The accused, Lokanath, had followed Mamata from their house on a motorcycle and waited for her in front of the office to stab her. Lokanath rushed to her and stabbed her in the stomach and chest several times before she entered the SP's office.

The seriously injured Mamata breathed her last on the way to HIMS Hospital, which is close to the SP office.

The accused escaped on his motorcycle after the stabbing. However, by Monday afternoon, he was arrested.

SP Mohammed Sujeeta said Lokanath had married Mamata 17 years ago, and the couple had two children. They would often quarrel with each other over different issues, and despite their relatives' efforts to mediate, the disputes continued, she added.

Sources said that the couple hit each other two days before Lokanath stabbed his wife.