Kannada organisations to protest for job quota today

BENGALURU: Kannada organisations, led by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), will hold a massive protest across the state on Monday, demanding 80 per cent job reservation in the private sector for Kannadigas.

They are also demanding job reservation for Kannadigas in Central government departments, whose offices are located in Karnataka. Many actors are also joining the protest.

In Bengaluru, the protest will be held at Freedom Park. Their other demand includes 100 per cent job reservation for low-category jobs in the private sector. They suggested that licences of companies not following these rules should be cancelled and the land and other benefits granted to them be withdrawn.

An exam must be conducted for those staying in Karnataka for 15 years and those passing it should be considered Kannadigas. They have demanded 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in state government jobs, in PSUs and in C and D category jobs in Central government departments in Karnataka. The Kannada Development Authority should frame the rules and monitor them, the organisations stated.