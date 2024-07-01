Karnataka wants 15 per cent NRI quota in govt medical colleges

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government wants to start NRI quota in government autonomous medical colleges in the state and has written to the Centre to sanction supernumerary (additional) MBBS seats under the Department of Medical Education from the academic year 2025-26.

In a letter to the National Medical Commission (NMC) chairman, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil requested sanction of a 15% NRI quota by creating 508 supernumerary MBBS seats for admissions in 22 government medical colleges.

Patil cited UGC guidelines for the admission and supernumerary seats of international students in UG and PG programmes and National Education Policy 2020 that emphasise the intake of international students in Indian higher educational institutions for global outreach.

He also mentioned Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry that provide 7-15% quota for NRI students in government medical colleges charging over 75,000 to 100,000 dollars for five-year courses whereas in Karnataka only private medical colleges are allowed to take NRI students who pay Rs 1 crore to 2.5 crore.

The minister noted that autonomous medical institutions in the state face a shortage of funds despite budgetary allocation, fees from students, central and state grants and other donations.

“To make these institutions centres of excellence, additional funds are necessary for quality education, training, maintenance, purchase of medical equipment and drugs, handling patient load, improving infrastructure, lecturer strength and research. Creating NRI quota within the available annual intake of seats is not feasible,” Patil explained.

He added that the department has proposed fixing an annual fee of Rs 25 lakh per student which would generate Rs 127 crore for the medical education department for the first year and Rs 571.5 crore from the fifth year onwards.

3,450 seats in 22 medical colleges

There are 22 government medical colleges under the Department of Medical Education having an intake capacity of 3,450 seats for the year 2023-24 out of which 85% (2,929 seats) are for Karnataka students and 521 (15%) for the All-India quota. Government veterinary, agriculture and horticulture universities in Karnataka have a 15% NRI quota.