Man claims BDA layout land, sets up stone-crushing unit in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An individual who insists that a portion of land in Bangalore Development Authority’s (BDA) Anjanapura Layout Extension belongs to his family, has taken possession of it and made life miserable for the 100-odd families living here.
While a legal battle is going on between him and BDA, Noor Pasha has constructed a shed and is carrying out stone-crushing activity here with a few employees. Worse, he has blocked the sanitary pipeline of the residents which runs through the property, measuring more than an one acre, that he claims to be his own.
As of now, no one knows how to redress it. Residents have repeatedly complained to the BDA about the common area earmarked for a goshala site in Anjanapura second block being misused. BDA officials have also requested him to stop all activity, but he allegedly pays no heed.
A BDA engineer told TNIE, “Claiming the property as his own, Pasha had approached the High Court years ago. The BDA contested it as the documents could not show who is the owner. The court issued an injunction order for the property, so we cannot take any action.” He could not recall the dates of the order.
Archana, an engineer and resident here, told TNIE, “We do not have any problem with what someone does to legally allotted land as it is BDA property. There was a small shed earlier which he recently made into a solid structure with sliding glass windows. He has erected a small compound wall around too. All this happened overnight on July 11.” The land has been earmarked for a goshala and is common property.
Shwetharani, who resides at door number 1457, said, “We approached the BDA office multiple times over the issue. He took possession of the area in 2015. As per records, it is BDA property. However, he claims his family’s property was sold by his cousins to someone else without his knowledge, who then handed it over to BDA for the layout and he was awarded the compensation.”
She added that the sanitary pipeline that caters to at least 100 families in the layout and surroundings, has been blocked as it passes through this land. “BWSSB has created a temporary arrangement so that the waste can flow outside.”
The BDA engineer said they met him last week and told him not to carry out any work. “Due to the court order, we are helpless and cannot demolish it. We have clearing the sanitary pipeline issue,” he said. The issue is likely to be resolved at the next court hearing, he said, adding that
BDA plans to file a land grab case against Pasha.