Man claims BDA layout land, sets up stone-crushing unit in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An individual who insists that a portion of land in Bangalore Development Authority’s (BDA) Anjanapura Layout Extension belongs to his family, has taken possession of it and made life miserable for the 100-odd families living here.

While a legal battle is going on between him and BDA, Noor Pasha has constructed a shed and is carrying out stone-crushing activity here with a few employees. Worse, he has blocked the sanitary pipeline of the residents which runs through the property, measuring more than an one acre, that he claims to be his own.

As of now, no one knows how to redress it. Residents have repeatedly complained to the BDA about the common area earmarked for a goshala site in Anjanapura second block being misused. BDA officials have also requested him to stop all activity, but he allegedly pays no heed.

A BDA engineer told TNIE, “Claiming the property as his own, Pasha had approached the High Court years ago. The BDA contested it as the documents could not show who is the owner. The court issued an injunction order for the property, so we cannot take any action.” He could not recall the dates of the order.

Archana, an engineer and resident here, told TNIE, “We do not have any problem with what someone does to legally allotted land as it is BDA property. There was a small shed earlier which he recently made into a solid structure with sliding glass windows. He has erected a small compound wall around too. All this happened overnight on July 11.” The land has been earmarked for a goshala and is common property.