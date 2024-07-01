PM Modi mentions Sanskrit Sundays at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park in his Mann Ki Baat

BENGALURU: The initiative of Samashthi Gubbi, who is from Bengaluru, to help children, youngsters and elders pick up Sanskrit, the ancient language, through different activities, has caught the eye of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During his radio address Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Modi said, “Sanskrit has played a big role in the process of ancient Indian knowledge and science. Today demands that we give Sanskrit its due respect and also connect it with our daily lives.”
Citing Samashthi’s initiative of ‘Sankskrit Weekends’, he said that if everyone connects and promotes such programmes, citizens can learn a lot from the world’s most ancient language.
The New Sunday Express in its June 9 edition had featured Sanskrit Sundays held at Cubbon Park every month. It was launched by Sthaayi.in three months ago and it has gained wide popularity over time. The motto of the ‘free for all’ programme is to help everyone learn the classical language through simple language and recreational activities.
Samashthi told The New Indian Express that she did not expect the Prime Minister to mention Sanskrit Weekends and that she was overwhelmed by all the support.
“We try to teach Sanskrit through conversations, films, music and other activities. We have seen a lot of youngsters coming forward to become part of the initiatives. In fact, they have taken the acquired knowledge to their colleges and universities and formed small discussion groups. We started with eight people at Cubbon Park and now we are an 800-member-strong group,” she explained.
Sanskrit Weekends also has a chapter in Mumbai and Pune. The team aims to have such groups in at least one city in every state. Sthaayi.in, founded in 2020-21, has also translated Hindi and English songs to Sanskrit, and produced food vlogs in Sanskrit. It organises ‘Sanskrit Rides’, where riders go from place to place to popularise Sanskrit. It had even organised a Sanskrit Marathon in the city. The next bike ride will be on July 6 from Bengaluru.
“Sanskrit should not be limited to classrooms or temples. We can use it in our daily lives. We have seen individuals from all sorts of communities joining the event on Sundays and we want to encourage it,” Samashthi shared.