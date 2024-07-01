PM Modi mentions Sanskrit Sundays at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park in his Mann Ki Baat

BENGALURU: The initiative of Samashthi Gubbi, who is from Bengaluru, to help children, youngsters and elders pick up Sanskrit, the ancient language, through different activities, has caught the eye of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his radio address Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Modi said, “Sanskrit has played a big role in the process of ancient Indian knowledge and science. Today demands that we give Sanskrit its due respect and also connect it with our daily lives.”

Citing Samashthi’s initiative of ‘Sankskrit Weekends’, he said that if everyone connects and promotes such programmes, citizens can learn a lot from the world’s most ancient language.

The New Sunday Express in its June 9 edition had featured Sanskrit Sundays held at Cubbon Park every month. It was launched by Sthaayi.in three months ago and it has gained wide popularity over time. The motto of the ‘free for all’ programme is to help everyone learn the classical language through simple language and recreational activities.