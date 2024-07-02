47 per cent of urban families conned financially in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A recent survey has revealed that 47 per cent of urban Indian families have experienced some type of financial fraud, with 53 per cent reporting that they or someone in their immediate family have been a victim in the past five years.

The survey, conducted via LocalCircles platform, gathered over 48,000 responses from citizens across 367 districts and found that six in 10 Indians do not report financial frauds to regulators or law enforcement agencies when the value is under Rs 1,000, so 90 per cent remains unreported.

The survey identified credit/debit card and UPI fraud, buying or selling classified site users, and bank account fraud as the top types of financial cheating experienced by families.

The findings highlighted that 17 per cent of citizens admitted to storing important passwords (ATM, debit/credit cards, bank accounts, app/play store) on their mobile devices, making them highly vulnerable to data theft. In terms of password storage, about 34 per cent of citizens admitted to sharing important passwords with someone else, typically a family member.