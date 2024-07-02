6 feared drowned as coracle overturns during escape attempt from gambling raid in Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA: In a tragic incident, at least six persons are feared to have drowned in Krishna river at Baluti Jackwell, near Vijayapura after the coracle they were moving in overturned owing to gusty winds on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred when eight men, who were initially playing cards on the riverbank, hurriedly entered the coracle upon hearing a possible police raid for gambling.

They attempted to cross the river themselves but encountered a sudden gust of wind that caused the coracle to capsize, throwing everyone into the water. While two managed to swim to safety, the remaining six individuals are still missing and feared drowned.

Authorities, including police and Fire and Emergency personnel, quickly responded to the scene. They recovered two bodies and initiated a search operation for the missing individuals. Vijayapura SP Risikesh Sonawane and other police officials arrived promptly, and a case has been registered at Kolhar police station to investigate the incident further."