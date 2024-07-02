ICAR-NIVEDI releases plan on swine fever

BENGALURU: City-based Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (ICAR-NIVEDI) released the surveillance plan on classical swine fever (CSF) on the foundation day of the institute on July 1.

“CSF is endemic in India and is the most common disease affecting pigs. It is a highly contagious, dreadful disease affecting susceptible domestic and wild pigs, causing 100 per cent mortality in piglets and varying symptoms/signs in adult pigs depending upon age, breed and virulence of the virus,” said Principal Scientist & PRO, ICAR-NIVEDI Sathish B Shivachandra.

“As per the 20th livestock census, India has 9.06 million pigs and out of these, 47 per cent are in the North East, where people are culturally and socially bound by household pig rearing. There is a reduction of 12.03pc in the pig population compared to the 19th livestock census,” he added.

“India had started vaccinating pigs in a few NE states in 2014-15, depending on the availability of resources which got extended to other states during 2022. In order to make the control programme successful, continuous surveillance and sero monitoring of CSFV antibodies post vaccination in pig population is essential,” said Shivachandra.

Principal scientists, NIVEDI, KP Suresh and SS Patil have developed a sampling statistically significant so that pigs vaccinated in the village/block of each state are represented for evaluation of CSF vaccination. A total of 36,000 pigs will be evaluated after vaccination to assess the effect of CSF vaccine in the field so that the diseases can be controlled and eradicated subsequently,” said the scientist.

Meanwhile, Director, NIVEDI, BR Gulati spoke about the genesis of the institute, mandate and its activities during the Foundation Day function.