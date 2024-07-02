Poll show: Congress sets up fact-finding panel

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar has said that a fact-finding committee will be constituted to analyse the Congress’ performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Addressing the media on Monday after a meeting with KPCC office-bearers, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “Congress’ performance in the General Elections has not been up to our expectations except in Kalyana Karnataka. We expected to win more than 15 seats. The fact-finding committee will find out what went wrong. The committee will analyse every Assembly constituency and submit a report.”

Shivakumar said four region-wise meetings will also be under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and himself to review the party’s performance.

The AICC fact-finding committee will visit all states, and the state team will submit a report to them, he said.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar sent out a strong message to Congress leaders and members in the state that the party is supreme. This comes at a time when there is a growing demand to have more deputy chief ministers in the state.