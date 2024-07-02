Set up academy for lawyers: SC judge

BENGALURU: Supreme Court Judge Justice Aravind Kumar called upon all stakeholders to join hands to set up a Karnataka advocates’ academy on the lines of the Karnataka Judicial Academy established in 1999, to train young advocates on various laws, including the three new enactments that came into effect from July 1.

He was speaking after inaugurating a month-long workshop being organised by the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru (AAB) in association with the Karnataka Judicial Academy on the three new enactments - Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita-2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam-2023, at the High Court on Monday.

He also released the ‘New Criminal Manual’, authored by advocates Siddharth HM and Manjunath B. Justice Kumar said the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru and the Karnataka Judicial Academy are the first in the country to organise a workshop on the three new laws on the day of their enactment itself. He further said there is a judicial academy to train judges.

Stating that the three new laws were brought in tune with the requirements in the digital era, Justice Kumar said now there is a provision in the Bharatiya Naagarika Suraksha Samhite to register the First Information Report (FIR) in any part of the country that can later be transferred to the jurisdictional police station for investigation.

Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court N V Anjaria also spoke.