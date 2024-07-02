Too early to comment on new laws' effect, says Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that it is too early to comment on the effect of the three new laws that came into force across the country on Monday. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replaced IPC, CrPC, and the Indian Evidence Act.

He said the new laws will be applicable to the cases registered from Monday and the success or failure of the new laws cannot be known immediately. After the cases are registered, it should be seen how they will be taken in the court, he said.

Dr Parameshwara said since the new laws are implemented in the entire country, response has to come from different places and the Union Government can make some revisions. He said staff of the department have been trained about the new laws and a new mobile application has been prepared for the police.

Transfers

Dr Parameshwara said rules are being framed for inter-district transfer of constables and the issue of inter-district transfers will be resolved soon.

The government will not support any wrong doings and action will be taken according to the law against those who committed any crime, he said. He was responding to a question about why the interest shown in probing a murder case involving actor Darshan is not seen in probing alleged financial irregularities in ST Corporation.