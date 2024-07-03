Former Bescom engineer sentenced to three years in Jail, fined Rs 1 crore for corruption

BENGALURU: Observing that the word ‘public servant’ itself has become the licence in the recent past to demand bribes openly or acquire assets illegally without any fear, the Special Court to deal with cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the city sentenced a former assistant executive engineer (AEE) of Bescom to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a whopping fine of Rs 1 crore.
Judge KM Radhakrishna passed the order on June 29, while sentencing C Ramalingaiah, deputed to the Public Works Department from Bescom when the case was booked in 2011. Charges of disproportionate assets (DA) were proved against him.
“I am of the opinion that stringent punishment, particularly in the cases of corruption, is the need of the hour to ensure sincere devotion and attention by public servants in discharging the official functions honestly in the larger interest of the society,” the judge said.
During the check period from 1984 to 2011, Ramalingaiah’s total assets and expenditure were Rs 3.28 crore and his income was Rs 2.32 crore. The remaining Rs 96.09 lakh (41.41%) was treated as DA.
The court said, “Needless to say that in the recent past, the word public servant itself has become a licence for persons like the accused to courageously and openly demand bribes or illegally acquire assets in the matter of discharging the official duties. Particularly the poor, voiceless, helpless and downtrodden people, who are the backbone of society, are becoming real victims at the hands of corrupt public servants. Totally, corruption from bottom to top in the system has become the biggest challenge not only to a healthy society, but also developing countries like ours. Because of this situation, the people are losing faith in the administrative mechanism of the government.”
Ramalingaiah claimed that his wife had borrowed Rs 40 lakh loan from private persons. But the court said that the wife, being the income tax assessee, should have reflected either the said hand loan transaction or the repayment of the loans including the source in her income tax returns. Admittedly, no such declaration is made by both the husband and wife while declaring their other incomes. More importantly, the wife was not examined to prove it or its repayment and the source. Also, the accused did not declare the loan obtained from other sources in his annual property returns, the court added.