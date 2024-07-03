Former Bescom engineer sentenced to three years in Jail, fined Rs 1 crore for corruption

BENGALURU: Observing that the word ‘public servant’ itself has become the licence in the recent past to demand bribes openly or acquire assets illegally without any fear, the Special Court to deal with cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the city sentenced a former assistant executive engineer (AEE) of Bescom to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a whopping fine of Rs 1 crore.

Judge KM Radhakrishna passed the order on June 29, while sentencing C Ramalingaiah, deputed to the Public Works Department from Bescom when the case was booked in 2011. Charges of disproportionate assets (DA) were proved against him.

“I am of the opinion that stringent punishment, particularly in the cases of corruption, is the need of the hour to ensure sincere devotion and attention by public servants in discharging the official functions honestly in the larger interest of the society,” the judge said.

During the check period from 1984 to 2011, Ramalingaiah’s total assets and expenditure were Rs 3.28 crore and his income was Rs 2.32 crore. The remaining Rs 96.09 lakh (41.41%) was treated as DA.