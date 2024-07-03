Karnataka achieves record one crore litre daily milk production, announces CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Milk production in Karnataka has touched a record high of 1 crore litre per day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said. In June last year, milk production in the state was 90 lakh litre per day. Speaking to the media after offering puja to cows as part of the celebrations to mark the achievement, the CM said it was a major milestone in the history of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

Siddaramaiah recalled that when he was the Animal Husbandry Minister in the past, he had handed over the dairies to the milk unions. “Until then, the dairies and the milk unions worked as separate entities. Milk societies are also farmers’ organisations,” the chief minister added.

There are close to 16,000 societies and 15 milk unions in Karnataka. In some places, two or three districts have joined hands to form a union.

As milk production increased, the government decided to add 50 ml of milk to half-litre milk packet and charge Rs 2 more. “The produced milk has to be procured, as we cannot refuse milk from farmers and societies. The quantity of milk has been increased to help the farmers,” the CM said, adding that the BJP was making false allegations as they do not care about the farmers. The price of milk in Karnataka is low compared to other states, the CM reiterated. He said that farmers are being supported by providing subsidies of Rs 150 crore per month and Rs 1,800 crore per year.