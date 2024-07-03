Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra seeks apology from Rahul over his remark on Hindus in Lok Sabha

BENGALURU: The BJP has sought an apology from the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his remarks on the Hindu community in the Lower House of the Parliament.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, state BJP president BY Vijayendra said Rahul’s debut speech as the LoP was full of baseless allegations and lies. “Rahul has insulted the entire Hindu community, and he has to apologise,” Vijayendra said, adding that the Congress MP’s behaviour was a disgrace as it violated rules.

“Even during the polls, Rahul Gandhi traveled across the country spreading lies. Now, as LoP, he has continued his old practices. He should uphold the values, but he is not doing it,” the BJP leader said, adding that Rahul has also insulted Agniveer, farmers, and others and misused the House for his speeches.

Further, Vijayendra said that in 2010, the then Union Home Minister Chidambaram called Hindus terrorists. “In 2013, Susheel Kumar Shinde too spoke on the same lines. In 2021, Rahul Gandhi stated that those who support Hindutva should be kicked out of the country, and now he has repeated the same in his speech. In Karnataka, too, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi made a similar statement. Rahul has also insulted the Speaker. He has to apologise,” he added.

BJP MLC CT Ravi said that Rahul Gandhi is a puppet of the conversion mafia.

Hitting back at BJP, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said, “The Hindu community represents peace and takes everyone along. Those who are against peace are not Hindus, and this is what Rahul Gandhi said. BJP members did not understand his speech.”

BJP to lay siege to CM’s home

State BJP president BY Vijayendra, LoP in the Assembly R Ashoka and others will lay siege to the Chief Minister’s residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, protesting against the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the ST Corporation.