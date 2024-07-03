Karnataka Home Minister calls for debate on loopholes in new Indian laws

BENGALURU: With Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replacing the IPC, CrPc, and Evidence Act, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has said that not all sections in the new laws are bad.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Dr Parameshwara said that the Union Government has gotten rid of several outdated British-era laws and replaced them with modern and relevant ones suitable for the present age. However, there are loopholes in certain sections that need to be debated, he said. “We will submit our recommendations to the Centre. If similar findings come from other states, the Centre has to accept and make changes,” he said.

On the first day of implementation, over 80 cases have been booked under the new laws in Karnataka, he said. “We are training our staff and they will learn it in a month or two,” Dr Parameshwara said.

On the new laws criminalising fasting as an attempt to commit suicide, the minister said such aspects need to be debated. “According to the new laws, many cases that were booked earlier under certain sections cannot be registered now. This needs to be debated. The new laws also say we need to drop some cases that are under investigation. This has to be conveyed to the Union Government,” he added.

38 cases under new laws in Bengaluru

38 cases were registered under the new criminal laws in Bengaluru City Police Commis-sionerate on Monday. Of them, seven cases were registered under BNS and 31 under BNSS. City Police Commissioner B Dayan-anda said that the police did not face any legal hurdles or technical issues while registering the complaints. Whitefield division police registered nine case under the new laws, followed by South East division with six.