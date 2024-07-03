Kumaraswamy's stock grows: A rising star in NDA as Karnataka turmoil looms

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna recently said that only JDS leader and Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy knows when the Congress government in Karnataka will fall.

Kumaraswamy himself had indicated that the government in the state will be dislodged by December this year. What is interesting is that Somanna did not direct his remarks at BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, who has successfully executed four rounds of Operation Lotus in Karnataka, but at Kumaraswamy, who has emerged as a prominent leader within the NDA block in the state.

Somanna’s comments could be because of infighting within BJP between factions aligning with Yediyurappa and BL Santhosh, which are fighting for control of the party state unit. There is also talk of Leader of Opposition R Ashoka being changed and replaced with OBC leader Sunil Kumar or some other candidate sometime in the future. BJP leaders themselves confess that the party is a divided house and Somanna recently stated that lack of coordination within the party led to its poor show in the Lok Sabha elections in the Kalyan-Karnataka region.

Though former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar and Pralhad Joshi too have been elected MPs, it is Kumaraswamy who has emerged as the strongest NDA leader from Karnataka, bagging the important portfolios of steel and heavy industries. This makes it clear that Kumarswamy’s stock is only growing within the NDA-BJP alliance.