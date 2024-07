BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday rejected BJP leaders’ demand for his resignation and a CBI probe into the alleged site allotment scam and irregularities at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

“Why should I resign? What is my role in it? Why should the investigation be given to the CBI,” Siddaramaiah asked, when the media questioned him about BJP leaders demanding a CBI probe and his resignation over MUDA allotting sites to his wife in Mysuru.

He said the sites were allotted by BJP when it was in power, and accused BJP of irregularities. “As irregularities were pointed out, an inquiry has been ordered, a senior IAS officer has been appointed to look into the issue and officials who were involved in it have been transferred. Action will be taken based on the report. I am doing my work. What is my role in it,” he asked.

On Tuesday, Siddarmaiah had said there was no wrongdoing in MUDA allocating sites to his wife as the Authority had developed sites on the land belonging to her.

Responding to Leader of Opposition R Ashoka’s demand for his resignation, the CM asked, “Did Ashoka, who was involved in Akrama Sakrama irregularities, resign?”