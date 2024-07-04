People must back government's fight against dengue: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Sharing details about the government’s preparedness to fight dengue, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that all measures are being taken to control it. He further suggested: “Citizens should also cooperate, as it is their responsibility to ensure cleanliness and no water stagnation.”

Speaking at Vanamahotsava-2024 and the World Environment Day celebrations here on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah called upon citizens to work with the government. He informed that a meeting was held with officials of various departments, including health, corporations, district commissioners, and panchayat officials, where directions were issued to them to work in coordination. He warned stern action against them, if any complaints of water pollution and contamination are reported. “It is the government’s duty to provide safe clean drinking water and manage garbage. But citizens must also cooperate and keep their surroundings clean,” the CM said.

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre said an audit of the 5.48 crore saplings that have been planted, is under way, whose report will be ready by this month end. The government is also planning a 12-month-long calender of events to spread awareness of the environment. While January will be observed as biological and medical waste control month, February is dedicated e-waste control, March to clean water, April to plastic-free environment, May to biodiversity and environment awareness, June to spread the message of World Environment Day, July to solid waste and building waste management, August to awareness of air pollution, September to create awareness on the harms of Plaster of Paris idols for the environment, October to water pollution, November to environment-friendly Deepavali, and December will have awareness campaigns on clean drinking water.